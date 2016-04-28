April 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a higher first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by strength in its life sciences unit and the world's largest maker of scientific instruments also raised its full-year forecast.

The company raised its forecast to include the impact of the weakening dollar and the results of Affymetrix, which it bought last month.

Thermo Fisher staved off a competing bid for Affymetrix from Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix's former employees.

The company's net income rose to $402.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $385.1 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $4.29 billion

Thermo Fisher raised its full-year revenue forecast to $17.86 billion-$18.04 billion, from $17.36 billion-$17.56 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast to $8.05-$8.19 per share from $7.80-$7.96. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)