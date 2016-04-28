BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a higher first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by strength in its life sciences unit and the world's largest maker of scientific instruments also raised its full-year forecast.
The company raised its forecast to include the impact of the weakening dollar and the results of Affymetrix, which it bought last month.
Thermo Fisher staved off a competing bid for Affymetrix from Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix's former employees.
The company's net income rose to $402.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $385.1 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $4.29 billion
Thermo Fisher raised its full-year revenue forecast to $17.86 billion-$18.04 billion, from $17.36 billion-$17.56 billion.
The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast to $8.05-$8.19 per share from $7.80-$7.96. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.