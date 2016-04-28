(Adds details, analyst estimates)

April 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by strength in its life sciences unit, and the company raised its full-year forecast.

The company raised its guidance to include the result of Affymetrix, which it bought last month.

The world's largest maker of scientific instruments staved off a competing bid for Affymetrix from Origin Technologies Corp, owned by Affymetrix's former employees.

Thermo Fisher's net income rose to $402.2 million, or $1.01 per share, for the first quarter ended April 2, from $385.1 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.80 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $4.29 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $4.11 billion.

Thermo Fisher on Thursday raised its full-year revenue guidance to $17.86 billion-$18.04 billion, from $17.36 billion-$17.56 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast to $8.05-$8.19 per share, up from earlier range of $7.80-$7.96 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $8 per share on revenue of $17.63 billion for the year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)