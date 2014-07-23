Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit in its first full quarterly results to include its acquisition of genetic testing company Life Technologies Corp.
The company also raised the mid-point of the range of its forecast for full-year earnings.
Excluding one time items, Thermo Fisher had second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.62 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thermo posted a net profit of $278.5 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with a profit of $277.4 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net results were impacted by acquisition-related charges in 2014, the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue for the quarter rose 33 percent to $4.32 billion, exceeding Wall Street's average estimate of $4.25 billion.
The company said it now expected full-year adjusted earnings of $6.85 to $6.97 per share. It had previously forecast earnings of $6.80 to $6.95 per share.
Thermo also tightened its 2014 revenue forecast range, saying it now expected sales of $16.86 billion-$16.98 billion, compared with its prior view of $6.84 billion-$17.00 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $16.94 billion.
Integration of Life Tech was going well "with synergies tracking ahead of plan," Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Marc Caspar said in a statement. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Ted Kerr)
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut