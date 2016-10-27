Oct 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the
world's largest scientific instruments maker, raised its 2016
revenue and adjusted earnings forecasts, helped partly by its
acquisition of microscope maker FEI Co.
The company, which bought FEI for about $4.2 billion in May
to gain access to its electron microscopy technology that helps
study proteins, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter
revenue.
Thermo Fisher said it now expects full-year revenue in the
range of $18.25 billion to $18.39 billion, compared with its
previous forecast of $17.84 billion to $18.00 billion.
The company also raised its adjusted earnings per share to a
range of $8.19 to $8.30 from its previous estimate of $8.07 to
$8.20.
Thermo Fisher said operational strength and a more favorable
foreign exchange environment also contributed to the improved
outlook.
The company's third-quarter revenue rose to $4.49 billion
from $4.12 billion a year earlier.
Revenue from the company's life sciences solutions segment,
its second largest, grew 14 percent to $1.23 billion in the
third quarter ended Oct. 1.
However, net income fell to $473.5 million for the quarter
from $476.1 million a year earlier, as restructuring and other
costs rose by about 11 percent.
However, on a per-share basis, net income rose to $1.19 for
the quarter from $1.18 a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of
$808.5 million or $2.03 per share.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen about
4.4 percent year to date.
(Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)