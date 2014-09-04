Sept 4 Thermocompact SA :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 EBITDA of 4.4 million euros versus 3.5 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 revenue 36.1 million euros versus 37.4 million euros in H1 2013

* Confirmed target of starting to market abrasive silicon-cutting wire for the solar power market and semi-conductors or saphire for the LED and mobile phone in 2014

