July 25 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc on
Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall
Street expectations, helped by double-digit increases in
specialty diagnostics sales, and the laboratory equipment maker
slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Excluding items such as acquisition-related costs, the
industry leader posted an adjusted profit of $1.22 per share.
Analysts on average expected $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $233.8 million, or 63 cents per share,
from $523.4 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier, when
the company recorded gains from the sale of businesses.
Despite unfavorable foreign exchange rates that reduce
overseas sales but helped by acquisitions, Thermo forecast
full-year adjusted earnings of $4.74 to $4.84 per share, up from
its prior outlook of $4.71 to $4.83.