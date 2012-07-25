* Q2 adjusted EPS $1.22 vs Street view $1.16
By Bill Berkrot
July 25 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that exceeded Wall
Street expectations, helped by double-digit growth in specialty
diagnostics sales, and the company slightly raised its full-year
earnings forecast.
Shares of the laboratory equipment maker jumped nearly 7
percent in morning trading as investors cheered Thermo's ability
to withstand weakness in Europe and uncertainty in academic and
government business, and still hike its forecast for the year.
"Numbers actually came up, which is unusual given the
current environment. I think people were decidedly more
pessimistic of what that could look like," said ISI Group
analyst Ross Muken.
Excluding items such as acquisition-related costs, the
industry leader earned an adjusted profit of $1.22 per share.
Analysts on average expected $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Relative to expectations, this was probably their best
performance versus peers in quite a while," Muken said. "As a
whole, their ability to protect the top line and protect the
bottom line has just been superior to what we've seen from the
peer group."
Helped by acquisitions, Thermo forecast full-year adjusted
earnings of $4.74 to $4.84 per share, up from its prior outlook
of $4.71 to $4.83.
Reflecting the sale of its laboratory workstations business
and difficult foreign exchange rates that crimp overseas sales,
Thermo lowered its full-year revenue forecast to a range of
$12.14 billion to $12.26 billion. It had previously expected
$12.27 billion to $12.43 billion.
Analysts on average expect adjusted earnings of $4.79 a
share on revenue of $12.33 billion for 2012.
Net income fell to $233.8 million, or 63 cents per share,
from $523.4 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier, when
the company recorded gains from the sale of businesses.
Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $3.11 billion,
roughly in line with Wall Street estimates. After adjusting for
the impact of foreign currency rates and an acquisition, Thermo
said organic revenue growth was 4 percent.
Analytical technologies sales rose 8 percent to $1 billion,
while specialty diagnostics sales jumped 28 percent to $732
million.
Growth was slower for the company's largest division;
laboratory products and services sales rose 2 percent to $1.52
billion.
Thermo Fisher shares were up $3.39, or 6.8 percent, at
$53.17 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.