May 10 A lawsuit filed on Friday alleged that
laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
sold a Mexican plant last year without revealing that a drug
cartel was operating sthere, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Reynosa, Mexico-based manufacturing facility, part of a
larger deal between Opengate Capital Group LLC and Thermo
Fisher, was occupied by gangsters from the Gulf Cartel, the
Journal reported Saturday.
The private equity firm filed the lawsuit in federal court
in Los Angeles.
The report said the lawsuit alleged that Thermo Fisher acted
in bad faith by withholding documents and directing employees to
conceal the drug gang's presence at the facility.
Opengate alleged gangsters brandished weapons at employees
and parked their cars and "tractor-trailers filled with unknown
cargo" at the facility, the newspaper reported.
The firm did not specify damages sought, it said.
The suit said that the company rushed the negotiations and
provided misleading answers to due-diligence inquiries, the
newspaper reported. ()
Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of laboratory
equipment and scientific instruments, agreed to acquire Life
Technologies Inc in mid-April for more than $13
billion.
Thermo Fisher was not immediately available for comment
outside normal U.S. business hours.
The company's shares closed at $84.46 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.