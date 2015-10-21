Oct 21 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations and raised the low end of its full-year earnings forecast to reflect the contribution of an acquisition.

The world's largest maker of scientific instruments posted net income of $476.1 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with $471.6 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Thermo had adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 26. Analysts on average expected $1.79 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company bumped up the low end of its 2015 forecast range by 5 cents, helped by the acquisition of chemicals maker Alfa Aesar, and now expects to earn $7.33 to $7.41 per share.

Analysts on average are looking for $7.38. Thermo expects revenue of $16.81 billion to $16.91 billion, up from its prior view of $16.72 to $16.86.

"With a strong nine months behind us, we're on track to achieve our growth goals for the year," Thermo Chief Executive Marc Casper said in a statement.

Third-quarter revenue of $4.12 billion was down a bit from the year-ago quarter, but slightly higher than Wall Street estimates of $4.10 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)