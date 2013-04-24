April 24 Laboratory equipment maker Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc, which this month agreed to
acquire Life Technologies Inc, on Wednesday reported a
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by a 10
percent rise in specialty diagnostics sales.
Excluding one-time items, Thermo Fisher posted earnings of
$1.37 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.29 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's largest maker of laboratory equipment and
scientific instruments reported a net profit from continuing
operations of $340.8 million, or 94 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $280.8 million, or 76 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue view
and lowered its 2013 earnings per share forecast to reflect its
decision to suspend share buybacks as it prepares to pay for
Life Tech.
Thermo Fisher now expects adjusted earnings of $5.27 to
$5.39 per share, down from its prior view of $5.32 to $5.46 per
share. It expects 2013 revenue of $12.84 billion to $13 billion.
The low end of the previously announced range was $12.80
billion.
Analysts were looking for earnings of $5.40 per share and
revenue of $12.96 billion.
Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to $3.19 billion,
roughly in line with Wall Street estimates of $3.17 billion.
The $13.6 billion Life Tech acquisition, which will give
Thermo Fisher a major presence in advanced genetic testing, is
expected to close in early 2014.
Sales from the Analytical Technologies unit fell to $978
million from $980 million a year ago, possibly reflecting the
impact of automatic U.S. budget cuts known as sequestration,
which hurts academic and government research customers.
Specialty Diagnostics saw sales rise 10 percent to $806
million, while sales from the Laboratory Products and Services
unit rose 5 percent to $1.54 billion.