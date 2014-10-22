(New throughout, updates share price, adds details and analyst comments)

By Susan Kelly

Oct 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, said quarterly profit rose nearly 49 percent, boosted by the acquisition of genetic testing company Life Technologies, but shares fell 3 percent as revenue growth disappointed investors.

The world's largest maker of scientific instruments also said it was on track to meet its earnings goal for the year, but trimmed its full-year revenue outlook to reflect the impact of a strong dollar.

A surging dollar reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back and has crimped results for a number of U.S. companies in the latest quarter.

Thermo Fisher's third-quarter revenue increased 31 percent to $4.17 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $4.21 billion.

J.P. Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson attributed the revenue miss to slower-than-anticipated growth in the analytical instruments and life sciences solutions businesses.

"We continue to believe that Thermo Fisher will be able to drive significant shareholder value from the Life acquisition, with the likelihood for cost synergies above guidance and strong free cash flow generation," Peterson said in a note to clients.

Net earnings rose to $471.6 million, or $1.17 per share, from $317.6 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related, restructuring and other one-time items, earnings were $1.71 per share, two cents above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company now expects full-year revenue in a range of $16.74 billion to $16.82 billion, down from its previous forecast of $16.86 billion to $16.98 billion.

The company maintained the midpoint of its earnings forecast as it tightened the range to $6.87 to $6.95 per share, excluding items, from its previous forecast of $6.85 to $6.97 per share.

Shares of Thermo Fisher fell 3.3 percent to $114.25 in midday trading. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)