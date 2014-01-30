Jan 30 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales rose across its businesses.

The company also forecast 2014 adjusted earnings of $6.70-$6.90 per share, including gains from its acquisition of Life Technologies Corp.

Thermo Fisher said it expected full-year revenue of $16.63 billion-$16.83 billion.

The company's net income fell to $342.1 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $376.4 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Thermo Fisher earned $1.43 per share, excluding items.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.47 billion, helped by strong sales across its laboratory equipment, analytical technologies and specialty diagnostics businesses.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.