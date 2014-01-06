BRIEF-Japan Bank For International Cooperation files for debt shelf of up to $12.5 bln
April 21 Japan Bank For International Cooperation:
Jan 6 Scientific and laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would sell its cell culture, gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses to GE Healthcare, a unit of General Electric Co, for about $1.06 billion.
The businesses, expected to have combined revenue of about $250 million in 2013, will become part of GE Healthcare's life sciences division, Thermo Fisher said in a statement.
The deal will allow GE to expand its technologies for the discovery and manufacturing of medicines, vaccines and diagnostics, GE said in a separate statement.
April 21 Japan Bank For International Cooperation:
* Activision Blizzard Inc - CEO Robert A. Kotick's 2016 total compensation was $33.1 million which includes stock awards of $24.9 million