BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
Oct 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $1.17; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71; Q3 revenue up 31 percent to $4.17 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $4.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says maintaining midpoint of its 2014 adjusted earnings per share guidance and tightening range to $6.87 to $6.95 from $6.85 to $6.97
* Says now expects 2014 revenue $16.74 billion to $16.82 billion versus prior guidance of $16.86 billion to $16.98 billion
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $6.92, revenue view $16.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "updating its 2014 revenue guidance primarily to reflect the unfavorable change in foreign currency exchange rates"
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.