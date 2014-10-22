Oct 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $1.17; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71; Q3 revenue up 31 percent to $4.17 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $4.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says maintaining midpoint of its 2014 adjusted earnings per share guidance and tightening range to $6.87 to $6.95 from $6.85 to $6.97

* Says now expects 2014 revenue $16.74 billion to $16.82 billion versus prior guidance of $16.86 billion to $16.98 billion

* FY 2014 earnings per share view $6.92, revenue view $16.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "updating its 2014 revenue guidance primarily to reflect the unfavorable change in foreign currency exchange rates"

