BRIEF-Newlink reports Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy
* Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : * Says plans to buy back $600 million worth of shares this year * Says plans to spend $200 million on dividends this year
* Results from clinical trial of indoximod plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer
* Harbour Star Capital Inc- entered into a letter of intent dated may 17, 2017 that provides for a business combination with Eastwest Science Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: