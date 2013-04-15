BRIEF-U.S. court of appeals affirms earlier judgment in favor of iStar
* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al
NEW YORK, April 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : * Shares up 1.3 percent in premarket trade after buyout of Life Tech
* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)