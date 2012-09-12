Sept 12 Financial news website TheStreet Inc
bought mergers and acquisition publication The Deal from
Wasserstein & Co for $5.8 million, according to a U.S.
regulatory filing on Wednesday.
TheStreet said the purchase would boost its reader base with
more paid subscribers and increase the depth of its content.
One of the first digital-only publications, TheStreet was
co-founded in 1996 by Jim Cramer, the boisterous host of CNBC's
Mad Money. It had a closely watched initial public offering in
1999 during the height of the dotcom boom.
The Deal was started in 1999 as a place for hedge fund
managers, private equity bankers and others in the world of
finance to find the latest information on mergers and
acquisitions.
It now has about 40,000 subscribers and publishes the
popular Deal Pipeline, which tracks merger-related information.
Like many media companies, TheStreet and the Deal have
struggled, particularly as their key base, the financial
industry, is pulling back on costs and laying off thousands of
employees.
For the second quarter, TheStreet reported a loss of $1.9
million on a 17 percent drop in revenue.
Wasserstein & Co is the investment firm founded by the late
Bruce Wasserstein. It also manages New York magazine, which the
Wasserstein family owns.