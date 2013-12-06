LONDON Dec 6 The digital version of The Sun,
Britain's most popular tabloid newspaper, attracted more than
100,000 subscribers in the four months since it started charging
for online content, publisher News UK said on Friday.
Newspaper groups are looking to develop additional revenue
streams from online publishing to counter falling print
circulations and tough advertising markets, but The Sun is the
first mass-audience British tabloid to put all of its online
content behind a paywall.
"Though it's early days, we are encouraged by the strong
start," David Dinsmore, the paper's editor, said.
The Sun, owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is
following in the steps of his other British titles The Times and
Sunday Times.
News UK said on Friday that the total print and digital
paid-for sales of The Times was 527,000 in November, 1.9 percent
higher than its print sales in June 2010 before it started
charging for online content.
The Sun has 101,779 subscribers for its digital package,
which costs 2 pounds ($3.26) a week, and a further 15,590 print
readers accessing online content by using codes printed in the
paper, News UK said.
News UK is using soccer goals video packages, including
England's Premier League, to encourage online take-up.
Average daily paid sales of The Sun, across both print and
digital, are running at about 2.2 million, the company said.
This is about 6.5 percent lower than a year ago, but an
improvement on the 11 percent decline in the first half.
The online packages have proved more popular with men, but
News UK Chief Executive Mike Darcey said he expects the 60-40
split to narrow as the company promotes more of its online
entertainment content and special offers.