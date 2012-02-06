LOS ANGELES Feb 6 NBC's singing contest
"The Voice" got its second season off to a supersize start,
attracting 37.6 million viewers on Sunday -- more than double
the show's biggest audience last year, NBC said on Monday.
Enjoying a bump from the record 111.3 million TV audience
for Sunday's NFL Super Bowl -- the most watched show in U.S.
television history -- "The Voice" was the top entertainment show
for NBC since the finale of comedy "Friends" in May 2004, when
52.5 million Americans people tuned in.
The bumper numbers bode well for "The Voice", which became a
surprise and much-needed hit last summer for NBC, which has
struggled for years to climb off its bottom place among the four
major U.S. TV networks.
The show, whose judge-mentors include Christina Aguilera,
Cee Lo Green, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, will be shown in
its regular slot on Monday in what is expected to be a
popularity contest with ageing Fox ratings juggernaut "American
Idol" on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
NBC said the audience for Sunday's second season premiere
was up 161 percent from "The Voice"s previous biggest audience
of 14.4 million in May 2011.
The figures were bigger than both the post Superbowl
audiences for Fox musical comedy "Glee" and CBS reality show
"Undercover Boss" in 2011 and 2010.
NBC is hoping that the popularity of "The Voice" will also
get the network's heavily-promoted new musical drama series
"Smash" off to a good start when it has its premiere on Monday
night.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant, Editing by Christine Kearney)