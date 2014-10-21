Oct 21 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Says Ferd AS invests $23 million in Thin Film Electronics ASA

* Says Ferd AS has agreed to acquire 37,500,000 shares in the company at a subscription price of 4.00 Norwegian crowns per share totalling 150,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($23 million)

* Says upon completion of the transaction, Ferd will hold 7.3 pct of shares in the company

* Says Ferd will also receive 31,250,000 warrants, each with an exercise price of 4.80 Norwegian crowns