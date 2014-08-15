UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Aug 15 Thin Film Electronics ASA : * Q2 revenues NOK 5 mln (3 mln) * Q2 pretax result NOK -41 million (NOK -14 million) * Board of Directors and management are optimistic that Thinfilm will be able to enter new commercial agreements for printed integrated systems and Smart Labels * Thinfilm concentrates its efforts around three main areas: 1) commercializing memory products, including brand protection, 2) developing and commercializing wireless, integrated systems and Smart Labels, and 3) licensing this technology platform to scale-up partners and customers.
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: