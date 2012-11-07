Nov 6 Equity research and stock trading firm ThinkEquity LLC filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in a U.S. bankruptcy court, and said it does not believe customers have any claims arising from the company's insolvency, according to a filing.

San Francisco, California-based ThinkEquity has listed liabilities and assets in the range of $1 million to $10 million, the court filing showed.

ThinkEquity said it has been in communication with the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the transfer of customer accounts.

The company also said in a court filing that all "customer property" is held by clearinghouses that executed trades at the company's instruction.

A Chapter 7 petition under the U.S. bankruptcy code usually entails the sale of a company's assets and the distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

In October, Chief Executive Greg Wright told Bloomberg News that ThinkEquity had closed its stock trading business amid a market slump and was preparing to transfer its remaining investment banking unit to another firm.

The case is ThinkEquity LLC, Case No. 12-13034, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.