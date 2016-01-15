NEW YORK Jan 15 An investor has sued Third Avenue Management Co, its founder Martin Whitman, and several other executives for at least $500 million over last month's collapse of a junk bond mutual fund they oversaw.

In a complaint filed on Friday with a New York state court in Manhattan, William Engel accused the defendants of failing to manage and maintain sufficient liquidity for the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund to stay open.

Engel said he has been a shareholder of the fund since September 2009.

Third Avenue decided to liquidate the fund after it was overwhelmed with redemption requests by investors.

