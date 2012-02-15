Feb 15 U.S. investment manager Third Avenue Management said it made an equity investment in a firm run by Jim Millstein, the U.S. Treasury Department's former chief restructuring officer.

Third Avenue said it will also work with Millstein to create new investment products and strategies focused on companies in financial distress.

Millstein held his post at the Treasury Department between 2009 and 2011 and played a key role in accelerating AIG's plans to exit government ownership.

Third Avenue said it will take a minority investment in Millstein's firm Millstein & Co, which will provide financial and strategic advice for situations including restructurings and recapitalizations.

David Barse, Third Avenue's chief executive officer, will serve on Millstein & Co's board.

A Third Avenue spokeswoman declined to specify the value of the investment in Millstein & Co or the size of its stake in the company.