TOKYO Feb 20 Activist investor Daniel Loeb,
whose hedge fund Third Point has taken a stake in Fanuc Corp
, said the Japanese industrial robot maker's recent plan
to boost capital spending was no alternative to fixing its
"blatant capital inefficiency".
"We like that Fanuc is investing and expanding capacity," he
told Reuters in an email interview. "But we take great issue
with the inefficient balance sheet."
"The capacity expansions should not be thought of as an
alternative to solving the blatant capital inefficiency of
Fanuc," he said, adding that it was a good time to improve its
capital allocation as Fanuc shares were "significantly
undervalued today".
Cash-rich Fanuc on Monday said it would double its planned
investment in a new factory to 100 billion yen ($844 million),
although it said that move was unrelated to Third Point's call
for more buybacks.
Loeb said Fanuc had not responded directly to his letter. He
did not disclose the size of its stake but said it made it "one
of the largest shareholders of the company."
