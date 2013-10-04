Oct 4 Sotheby's adopted a "poison pill"
to ward off an unwanted takeover, two days after activist
investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC announced that it raised
its stake in the auctioneer and called for its chief executive
to step down.
The company said the shareholder rights plan would be
triggered if a person or group acquired 10 percent or more of
its shares.
Third Point has raised its stake to 9.3 percent, making it
Sotheby's largest shareholder.
"Poison pills" are designed to dilute holdings of an
investor should its stake exceed a given threshold.