Aug 17 Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC said on Wednesday Hudson Smith joined the firm as a partner.

Smith will initially work on Thoma Bravo Discover Fund, where he will focus on sourcing and managing lower middle-market software investments, Thoma Bravo said.

Smith joins from middle-market private-equity firm HGGC, where he directed the firm's investments in the technology industry.

Prior to HGGC, Smith was a consultant at Bain & Co and an investment banker at Lincoln International LLC.

Thoma Bravo also hired Matt Gilbert and AJ Jangalapalli as vice presidents.

Gilbert, who joins from Summit Partners, will work in Thoma Bravo's Capital Market Group, while Jangalapalli will be part of the firm's investment staff. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)