Nov 4 Thoma Bravo LLC, one of the private equity
industry's largest and most prolific investors in technology
companies, is looking to raise around $7 billion for its latest
buyout fund, by far its biggest ever, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Thoma Bravo's fundraising ambitions underscore private
equity's insatiable appetite for mature technology companies,
particularly in the enterprise software space. These companies'
strong cash flows and their need to restructure their operations
make them attractive leveraged buyout targets.
Thoma Bravo finalized the fundraising target for its latest
buyout fund, dubbed Fund XII, late last month, and has already
started marketing it to its investors, the sources said this
week, asking not to be identified because the fundraising is
confidential.
A Thoma Bravo spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment.
The fundraising comes as Thoma Bravo ramps up investing and
increasingly looks at bigger deals. Last month, it partnered
with private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP to acquire
information technology management software company SolarWinds
Inc for $4.5 billion.
Earlier this year, Thoma Bravo sought to lead a consortium
that would have taken ATM maker NCR Corp private for
around $9 billion, including debt, but could not finalize a deal
due to disagreements over price, sources told Reuters at the
time.
At $7 billion, Fund XII would be almost double the size of
its predecessor, which completed fundraising in May 2014,
amassing $3.7 billion. The previous fund, Fund X, completed
fundraising in February 2012, securing $1.25 billion.
Fund X generated an internal rate of return (IRR) of 34.3
percent as of the end of March 2015, according to California
State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), one of Thoma
Bravo's investors. By comparison, the entire private equity
portfolio of CalSTRS generated an average IRR of 10.7 percent.
In April, Thoma Bravo, which is based in Chicago and San
Francisco, also raised a supplemental 'top off' fund, called
Special Opportunities Fund II, to pursue additional
opportunities. This fund raised close to $1.1 billion.
Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, another
technology-focused private equity firm and one of Thoma Bravo's
main competitors, is seeking $8 billion for its latest private
equity fund, sources familiar with the matter have previously
told Reuters.
PE HUB reported last month that Thoma Bravo told its
investors that it would seek between $5 billion and $7 billion
for Fund XII.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)