NEW YORK Feb 28 Private equity firm Thoma
Bravo announced on Tuesday that it has completed fundraising for
its latest fund, closing at $1.25 billion.
The fund, called Thoma Bravo Fund X, was oversubscribed with
support from prior and new investors.
The San Francisco-based private equity fund, which most
recently spent $1.3 billion in buying Web security firm Blue
Coat Systems, will invest Fund X by continuing to buy and build
in consolidating industries with a focus on enterprise and
infrastructure software and financial and business services.
Thoma Bravo completed its first platform acquisition for
Fund X last month when it acquired Telestream, a leading
provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and
solutions.