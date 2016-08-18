LONDON Aug 18 British holiday company Thomas
Cook said on Thursday it had signed a supply deal with
Webjet for the Australia-based online digital travel
services firm to source and contract hotels for a non-core part
of its business.
It said Webjet will pay Thomas Cook 21 million pounds ($27
million) to enter the supply agreement and the British company
will transfer around 3,000 hotel contracts to Sunhotels,
Webjet's European online accommodation business.
Thomas Cook, which last month cut its profit forecast as
Europeans changed their holiday plans due to security worries,
said the partnership extended an existing deal and would result
in cost savings by reducing complexity in its business.
The Webjet deal will cover Thomas Cook's "complementary"
holiday business, leaving it to focus on its main business, its
higher-margin, own-brand offering.
