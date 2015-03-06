SHANGHAI, March 6 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International said it has bought a 5 percent stake in
British travel group Thomas Cook Group, deepening its
foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday
maker Club Med last month.
Fosun paid 91.9 million pounds ($140.12 million) for the
stake and will seek to double its holding in Thomas Cook, the
world's oldest travel group, to 10 percent, it said in a filing
to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
The purchase could help Fosun promote holiday packages at
Club Mediterranee SA (Club Med) as it looks to turn around the
firm's struggling business in Europe and move more aggressively
into fast-growing markets such as China.
"The investment in Thomas Cook complements other recent
investments of the group in the sector, providing opportunities
for further value creation," Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang said
in the filing. He said there was "increasing demand for
international leisure travel".
The purchase, in the form of a new share issuance at 125.59
pence a share, is being done by Fosun's subsidiary Companhia de
Seguros. The price represents a 4.1 percent premium to Thomas
Cook's closing price on Thursday.
Thomas Cook is in the middle of a cost-saving plan, but aims
to grow this year despite facing tough trading conditions in
mainland Europe. It made a loss of around $80 million in the
three months to Dec. 31 last year.
Fosun's bid for Club Med which valued the firm at around
$1.15 billion, was finalized in early February.
($1 = 0.6559 pounds)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)