* Fosun buys 5 pct stake, aims to lift holding to 10 pct
* Will invest in British group's Concept brand
* New resorts to be tailored to Chinese market
* Thomas Cook shares up 24 pct
By Adam Jourdan and Sarah Young
SHANGHAI/LONDON, March 6 China's Fosun
International has bought a 5 percent stake in Thomas
Cook Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism
sector and potentially helping the British company to compete
with travel leviathan TUI Group.
News of the investment, which the companies said came after
two years of talks, sent Thomas Cook shares soaring by as much
as 24 percent to 150.2 pence, their highest level for more than
nine months.
Fosun paid 92 million pounds ($140 million) for the Thomas
Cook stake and will seek to double its holding in the world's
oldest travel group to 10 percent, it said in a filing to the
Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
Thomas Cook said that it expects the tie-up to enhance
earnings in the financial year to Sept. 30, 2016, assuming plans
under the partnership are implemented in 2015.
The jump in the company's share price turns around a 13
percent decline after the surprise departure of former CEO
Harriet Green in November and a further drop after it warned in
February of a tough trading environment in Europe.
TAKEOVER TARGET?
The president of Fosun's tourism and commercial group, Qian
Jiannong, told reporters that the group does not plan to use the
investment as a first step towards acquiring Thomas Cook in its
entirety, but the Chinese company has some form with such
manoeuvres.
In February it finalised the acquisition of France's Club
Med in a $1.15 billion deal, having first bought a 7
percent stake in 2010.
"That the Chinese are taking a 10 percent stake in Thomas
Cook will underpin the share price now. If it ever falls again,
people will say it could become a bid target," Panmure Gordon
analyst Karl Burns said.
Thomas Cook said the boost to future earnings would come
from plans to explore collaboration opportunities with Club Med,
which Fosun is positioning for a more aggressive move into
fast-growing markets such as China as it seeks to turn around
the French company's struggling European operations.
The tie-up would also help to accelerate Thomas Cook's plans
to develop its Concept range of high-margin premium resort
hotels, the British company said, adding that it will also aid
expansion in China over the medium term as the two groups tailor
new resorts to Chinese customers.
Those steps could strengthen Thomas Cook's ability to
compete against the world's biggest tourism and leisure company
TUI Group, which was formed in December from the merger of
London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG.
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Thomas Cook has been in cost-saving mode since 2012, after
the euro zone debt crisis and political turmoil in Egypt and
Tunisia left it struggling with its debt load, but it is looking
to expand the Concept portfolio to drive future
growth.
Fosun's purchase, in the form of a new share issue at 125.59
pence a share, is being undertaken by Fosun's subsidiary
Companhia de Seguros. The price represents a 4.1 percent premium
to Thomas Cook's closing price on Thursday. The other 5 percent
tranche will be bought in the open market.
The 92 million pound proceeds from the deal will give Thomas
Cook more financial flexibility, Chief Financial Officer Michael
Healy told analysts, putting it in a stronger position to
negotiate on bank debt.
As part of the tie-up, the two companies will create a hotel
fund partnership, with the Chinese group buying Concept hotel
properties from independent owners and Thomas Cook managing
them. The move will help the British business to maximise
occupancy and potentially raise margins at those resorts.
"Thomas Cook ... will reap the benefit of Fosun's capital in
accelerating the rollout of Concept hotels," Jefferies analysts
said in a note.
Thomas Cook estimated the size of the hotel fund, in which
it won't invest, would need to be about 350 million euros ($384
million) to 500 million euros to acquire an initial 30 hotels,
mainly in the Mediterranean.
($1 = 0.6559 pounds)
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
