March 31 Thomas Cook Group Plc

* Group is trading in line with management's expectations

* Winter 2014/15 season now almost fully sold, and summer 2015 more than 50% sold

* Uk business continues to trade ahead of last year

* Trading in continental europe and northern europe has improved since we reported our q1 results

* Winter is now 95% sold, 1% ahead of this time last year, while average selling prices are 2% lower due to product mix changes

* Summer 2015 season is now 54% sold for group as a whole, 2% higher than this time last year.

* Continue to expect further growth in fy15, consistent with our expectations at our full year results in november Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)