LONDON, Sept 24 Travel company Thomas Cook
maintained its guidance for growth this year and said
late summer trading had seen strong demand for holidays to
Greece and Egypt.
Thomas Cook said in a trading update on Thursday bookings in
its fourth quarter had been boosted by poor weather in
Scandinavia, and it was encouraged by demand for the holidays in
the coming winter.
The company is forecasting growth on a constant currency
basis for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, despite a
previously announced 25 million pound ($38 million) hit to
operating profit from cancelling holidays to Tunisia in the
aftermath of a beach massacre in June.
