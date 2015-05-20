LONDON May 20 Travel firm Thomas Cook said that dividend payments could resume next year as it stuck to its forecast for full-year growth, in the face of a backlash in Britain over its handling of the death in 2006 of two children on one of its holidays.

Reporting a narrower first-half seasonal loss, Thomas Cook said its improving bottom-line profitability supported the reintroduction of dividend payments for its full-year 2016.

Thomas Cook has been in the headlines in its home-market of Britain over the last week, with its shares losing around 3 percent on Monday as some social media users called for a boycott of the company following reports it had received more in compensation over the deaths of the children nine years ago than their parents. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)