LONDON May 20 Travel firm Thomas Cook
said that dividend payments could resume next year as it stuck
to its forecast for full-year growth, in the face of a backlash
in Britain over its handling of the death in 2006 of two
children on one of its holidays.
Reporting a narrower first-half seasonal loss, Thomas Cook
said its improving bottom-line profitability supported the
reintroduction of dividend payments for its full-year 2016.
Thomas Cook has been in the headlines in its home-market of
Britain over the last week, with its shares losing around 3
percent on Monday as some social media users called for a
boycott of the company following reports it had received more in
compensation over the deaths of the children nine years ago than
their parents.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)