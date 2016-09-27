(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Sept 27 British travel company Thomas
Cook stuck to its annual profit guidance on Tuesday,
after strong demand for summer holidays to destinations other
than Turkey helped offset pressure on the group.
Exposure to Turkey, the group's second most popular
destination in 2015, has dragged on Thomas Cook this year as
holidaymakers have been put off by an attack on tourists in
Istanbul in January and a failed coup in July.
For the twelve months ended Sept. 30, Thomas Cook is
expecting to post operating profit of 300 million pounds
($389.4 million), an outlook it reconfirmed on Tuesday, with
bookings excluding Turkey up 8 percent this summer.
Customers changing their plans to travel to Spanish
destinations rather than Turkey had forced Thomas Cook to lower
its profit guidance range by 3-10 percent in July, adding to
difficulties after the group warned about delayed bookings in
March on worries over security.
Thomas Cook's larger rival TUI Group has so far
weathered the disruption connected to Turkey better as it is
less exposed to the country. It is due to issue a pre-close
statement on Wednesday.
Including Turkey, group bookings for the summer, when Thomas
Cook makes all its profit, were down 4 percent, with customers
opting for holidays in the Balearic and Canary Islands and the
United States.
Summer bookings from the UK were higher than last year
despite concerns that the devaluation of the pound after the
Brexit vote in June would lower British appetite to travel
abroad.
Bookings for this winter were broadly in line with last
year, Thomas Cook added.
($1 = 0.7704 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)