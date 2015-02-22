BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group comments on the Australian Government's proposed bank tax
LONDON Feb 22 British holiday company Thomas Cook Group is seeking to sell its airline business as part of a cost-saving plan, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, without citing its sources.
The world's oldest travel group has sounded out a number of potential buyers over the last few months including rival carriers and private equity investors but no deal has yet been reached and no talks are currently under way, the newspaper said.
Thomas Cook could not be reached for immediate comment.
The newspaper quoted the company as saying it was pleased with the development of its airline operation.
"We see it as an important part of our business and a support of our profitable growth strategy. Of course, we are always open for opportunities," it said.
This month, Thomas Cook, which has a new chief executive after Harriet Green stepped down in a surprise announcement in November, said it remained on course to grow this year despite tough trading conditions in Europe. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)
HANOI, May 10 Vietnam's ruling Communist Party demoted a prominent party official on Wednesday, stripping him of his role as party head of Ho Chi Minh City to penalise him further for misconduct during his time as head of the country's state oil and gas firm.