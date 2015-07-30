LONDON, July 30 Travel firm Thomas Cook
said the cancellation of holidays to Tunisia after a beach
resort gun attack and concerns regarding Greece's potential exit
from the euro were expected to impact 2015 profit by about 25
million pounds ($39 million).
However, the group said on Thursday that overall it
continued to expect growth in full-year earnings on a constant
currency basis.
Thomas Cook said third-quarter operating profit improved by
53 million pounds to 3 million pounds.
It added that summer holiday bookings to most destinations
met expectations.
($1 = 0.6412 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)