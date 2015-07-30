LONDON, July 30 Travel firm Thomas Cook said the cancellation of holidays to Tunisia after a beach resort gun attack and concerns regarding Greece's potential exit from the euro were expected to impact 2015 profit by about 25 million pounds ($39 million).

However, the group said on Thursday that overall it continued to expect growth in full-year earnings on a constant currency basis.

Thomas Cook said third-quarter operating profit improved by 53 million pounds to 3 million pounds.

It added that summer holiday bookings to most destinations met expectations.

($1 = 0.6412 pounds)