LONDON Feb 11 Tourism group Thomas Cook stuck to its guidance for the year, after reporting a narrower loss in its first quarter, as demand for holidays grew in the typically less busy winter period when fewer Europeans take holidays.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Thomas Cook said its underlying operating loss improved by 11 percent to 49 million pounds ($71 million), after more customers opted to travel to Spain and long-haul destinations like the Caribbean, instead of North Africa.

Terror attacks in Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia and Paris over recent months have made tourists more wary of those previously popular destinations, and the Zika outbreak in the Americas is also dampening global travel sentiment.

But Thomas Cook said it remained on track to meet guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, provided that a recovery in customer confidence continues.

The consensus forecast for core earnings (EBIT) currently stands at 347 million pounds according to Reuters data, representing a 12 percent rise on last year's result. ($1 = 0.6880 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)