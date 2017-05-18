Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
LONDON May 18 Tour operator Thomas Cook posted a rise in revenue in line with expectations on Thursday, and said it was seeing strong customer demand across most of its markets ahead of its key summer season.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), roughly in-line with a Thomson Reuters estimate, which the company said reflected strong winter demand to Spain and long-haul destinations.
The company said it was seeing good demand for Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria for the summer, although growth in bookings to the Spanish islands had levelled off in a highly competitive market. ($1 = 0.7720 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.