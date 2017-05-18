LONDON May 18 Tour operator Thomas Cook posted a rise in revenue in line with expectations on Thursday, and said it was seeing strong customer demand across most of its markets ahead of its key summer season.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), roughly in-line with a Thomson Reuters estimate, which the company said reflected strong winter demand to Spain and long-haul destinations.

The company said it was seeing good demand for Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria for the summer, although growth in bookings to the Spanish islands had levelled off in a highly competitive market. ($1 = 0.7720 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)