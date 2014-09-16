LONDON, Sept 16 British holiday operator Thomas
Cook guided full-year earnings would be in the range of
315 million pounds to 335 million pounds, putting it broadly on
course to meet analyst expectations.
The company said on Tuesday that its operational performance
in the 12 months to the end of September would show material
improvement on last year despite a recent downturn in consumer
confidence in Germany.
For its key summer season, Thomas Cook said that weaker
prices, which it first warned about in May, continued but it had
offset that impact by speeding up its cost-cutting plan.
Analysts currently expect the company to report earnings
before interest and tax of 327 million pounds ($530.2 million)
in the 12 months to the end of September, according to a Thomson
Reuters consensus forecast.
Shares in Thomas Cook lost about 3 percent of their value on
Monday after the company's larger rival Tui Travel agreed a
merger with its majority owner TUI AG, creating the
world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value
of 6.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.6168 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)