* FY operating profit 308 mln stg vs 310 mln stg last yr
* Recommends paying dividend of 0.5 pence per share
* Shares up 9 pct
(Adds share price, analyst comment)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 23 Shares in Thomas Cook
rose 9 percent on Tuesday after it said it would grow in 2017,
buoyed by future bookings and a turnaround plan for its German
airline, and after it stuck to its pledge to pay its first
dividend in five years.
The British travel group remained profitable in 2016 despite
disruption in Turkey, and said confidence in its future
performance meant the board was recommending a dividend of 0.5
pence per share for the full-year 2016, keeping to guidance it
gave last year.
Its shares hit a six-month high of 80.1 pence, which
analysts said was due to reassurance given by the company that
it was on track to meet profit forecasts for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30 2017.
Profit is expected to grow 6 percent to 326 million pounds
for the financial year ended Sept. 30 2017.
That reassurance came after a series of bombings and a
failed coup in Turkey this year forced Thomas Cook to make
downgrades in 2016 as it was forced to switch its holiday
programme into Spain, Portugal and Croatia instead.
Despite those difficulties for the 12 months to Sept. 30,
Thomas Cook posted underlying operating profit of 308 million
pounds ($382 million) broadly flat on the 310 million pounds it
made last year.
That result was ahead of an analyst forecast of 296 million
pounds, after its British and Scandinavian businesses performed
more strongly than expected.
The drop in demand for Turkish holidays in 2016 impacted
Thomas Cook much more than its larger rival TUI Group
as Thomas Cook was the market leader, taking many more customers
there, particularly via its German airline Condor.
Exposure to Turkey plus overcapacity in the German airline
market, meant Condor dragged on Thomas Cook's profitability, and
as such the company said it was implementing a turnaround plan
to try to improve profits by focusing the airline away from
short-haul flights to longer-haul flights.
That plan would benefit group performance in the second half
of the year, it said.
For next year, Thomas Cook said bookings for the summer,
when it makes all its profit, were ahead across all its markets.
Thomas Cook, whose shares have slid 35 percent since the
start of the year, looked like a buying opportunity following
the results said some analysts.
"Given the opportunity to improve the underlying performance
(including Condor) and lower finance charges as expensive debt
matures we see this rating as attractive, despite the obvious
geo-political risk," Shore Capital analyst Greg Johnson said.
Of the risks it faces, the company said that to date it has
not been affected by Britain's vote to leave the EU, but
militant attacks in parts of Europe, and ongoing security issues
in Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt have all affected demand for
holidays over the last year.
($1 = 0.8062 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and Alexandra
Hudson)