Sept 8 Shares in tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc rose more than 7 percent on Thursday, after the company launched its China venture and positive comments on bookings from a rival.

Thomas Cook China was officially launched in Shanghai in partnership with Fosun International Ltd, a minority shareholder in Thomas Cook Group.

The world's oldest travel company said last year it was setting up a joint venture with Fosun to better compete in a rapidly growing market in China for travel.

Fosun, co-founded by billionaire Guo Guangchang, owns about 8 percent in Thomas Cook Group, according to regulatory filings.

A statement from rival Dart Group Plc that summer leisure bookings showed no signs of a slowdown also boosted Thomas Cook's shares, analysts said.

"Dart's statement is positive for Thomas Cook. It shows the market is holding up," Numis analyst Wyn Ellis said.

Like most tour operators, Thomas Cook relies on summer travel to generate all of its profit.

Thomas Cook cut its full-year profit forecast in July as attacks in Europe and a failed coup in Turkey made people change their holiday plans.

Thomas Cook stock was up 6.2 percent at 76.1 pence, making it the biggest percentage gainer on the FTSE midcap index . The stock was on pace to close at a three-month high. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)