LONDON, Dec 14 Thomas Cook
reported a worse than expected decline in full-year operating
profit and said it would close 200 of its underperforming shops
in Britain, as it looks to reduce its debt and restore
confidence among investors.
Europe's second biggest travel firm by sales, which secured
a rescue package from its banks last month, said the move is
part of a turnaround plan which will enable it to deliver annual
profit improvements of 110 million pounds ($171 million).
The company, which had issued a string of profit warnings
and went to its banks for 200 million pounds of additional
funding in November, said its operating profit for the year to
Dec. 14 fell by 58 million pounds to 304 million pounds.
In contrast, the world's biggest tour operator TUI Travel
reported a better-than-expected full-year profit last
week, boosted by strong online sales and demand for exclusive
resorts.
Market expectations for Thomas Cook's full-year operating
profit had ranged between 306 million pounds and 321 million
pounds, with the average forecast standing at 316.7 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The company has been hit hard by tough trading conditions,
especially in Britain, where its core customer base of families
with young children has been particularly affected by tough
economic conditions. It has also been impacted by unrest in
popular destinations such as Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.
Shares in Thomas Cook, which have lost over 90 percent of
their value since March, closed on Tuesday at 15.02 pence,
valuing the business at 132 million pounds.