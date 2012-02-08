* Q1 loss 91 mln stg vs 37 mln stg
* Says UK market share holding firm
LONDON Feb 8 Travel group Thomas Cook
said it had managed to hold on to market share despite
tough trading conditions, rebuffing comments by rival TUI Travel
which has said it is benefiting from its rivals
difficulties.
Thomas Cook, which secured a rescue package from lenders
last November, said it continued to be adversely impacted by
economic uncertainty across Europe and political upheaval in the
Middle East and North Africa and expects the current year to be
challenging.
The world's oldest travel firm said, however, that it had
been encouraged by trading in Britain.
"I have been encouraged by how our bookings have developed,
particularly in the UK where our market share for both the
winter and summer seasons remains broadly stable," acting Chief
Executive Sam Weihagen said in a statement on Wednesday.
Europe's second biggest travel firm by sales also said it
planned to sell its majority stake in Thomas Cook India.
Thomas Cook's future has been in question since it asked
lenders to come to its rescue twice in five weeks, sending its
shares into freefall, after it warned of a possible debt
default.
The company said in December it planned to close 200
underperforming shops and 500 hotels and is lining up further
disposals, as it battles to cut debt and restore confidence
among investors and customers.
Thomas Cook issued three profit warnings last year,
culminating in the departure of Chief Executive Manny
Fontenla-Novoa in August.
It has been hit hard by tough trading conditions, especially
in Britain, where its core customers base of families with young
Children has been particularly affected by tough economic
conditions. It has also been affected by unrest in popular
destinations such as Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.
Thomas Cook said it made a loss of 91 million pounds ($144
million)in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 37 million
pounds the year before. Tour operators traditionally make a loss
in loss in the half of the year that doesn't include the key
summer season.