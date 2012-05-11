LONDON May 11 British travel firm Thomas Cook said on Friday it had agreed to sell and lease back 17 of its aircraft, providing 183 million pounds ($296 million) to ease the pressure on the debt-laden group as its first-half losses widened.

Chief Executive Sam Weihagen said the aircraft disposals provided substantial additional liquidity against a backdrop of a difficult trading environment.

"As expected, the first half seasonal losses have widened, however, summer bookings have improved in recent weeks," he said.

"Whilst our booking position for the second half is more encouraging trading will be dependant on how well the group performs during the important lates market," the group added.

The company, which appointed ex-Kwik-Fit finance boss Michael Healy as chief financial officer on Wednesday, said UK bookings for the summer season were down 9 percent, ahead of capacity reductions of 13 percent, while average selling prices were stable, with a 4 percent rise.

Trading in West Europe, and notably in France, was challenging, it said, while in Northern Europe bookings were down 6 percent but had continued to improve.

The group's seasonal loss from operations for the six months to end-March widened to 262.7 million pounds from 165.8 million pounds.

Its net debt as of March 31 was 1.39 billion pounds.