FRANKFURT May 19 German bookings for holidays
in Greece have slumped by almost a third so far this year, a
German Sunday paper quoted a Thomas Cook executive as
saying.
"By the beginning of the Summer season, booking numbers for
holiday in Greece in the German travel industry have been 30
percent below the year-earlier figures," Euro am Sonntag cited
the head of tourism at Thomas Cook's German unit, Michael Tenzer
as saying in an excerpt of an article made available to Reuters
on Saturday.
There had been an improvement up to the Greek elections in
May, but with a looming reelection, talk of a euro exit and
pictures of violent protests in cities, fears among Germans have
returned, he added.
This was despite heavy discounts. Thomas Cook, for its part,
was passing along to Greece-bound holiday makers discounts of up
to 20 percent given by hotels and airlines, Tenzer was quoted as
saying.
Germany's biggest tour operators in March called on its
nation's holidaymakers to ignore anti-German sentiment in Athens
and take trips to Greece's islands, after booking numbers
plunged at the start of the year.