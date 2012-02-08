MUMBAI Feb 8 Shares in Thomas Cook (India) Ltd rose 20 percent to their maximum daily limit after its UK-based parent Thomas Cook Group Plc said it will look to sell a majority stake in the Indian travel operator..

India's Mercury Travels, Cox & Kings, Chinese firm HNA and foreign exchange group Travelex could be interested in Thomas Cook's Indian business, the Economic Times newspaper reported last month.

At 12.54 p.m. (0725 GMT), shares were locked at the upper limit at 53.85 rupees.