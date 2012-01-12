MUMBAI Jan 12 The pledging of shares by the UK-based parent of Thomas Cook India will have no impact on the Indian unit's finances or operations, the Indian company said and stressed that it functioned independent of its troubled parent.

The Indian arm's founders -- Thomas Cook UK and TCIM Ltd -- have together pledged 77.11 percent stake in the Indian unit, in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland on Jan 10, a filing on the stock exchanges showed.

The stake was pledged as collateral at the time the British company secured a refinancing from banks.

"This development will have no impact on our business, people, customers, suppliers and the services we provide. We continue to operate business as usual," Madhavan Menon, managing director of Thomas Cook India said in a statement.

British travel operator Thomas Cook also has no plans to sell its stake in its Indian arm, Menon said separately to newschannel CNBC TV 18.

"On the issue of whether the parent has now decided to sell Thomas Cook India, I think that is pure speculation. As I talk to you, there is nothing on the table," Menon told the channel.

The Economic Times reported on Thursday that the UK parent has decided to sell its Indian subsidiary to raise money to help its troubled global operations. Royal Bank of Scotland has been engaged to find a buyer for the Indian unit, the report said..

"Our forward bookings are showing strong demand on the holiday side as well. The upcoming holiday season is one that we are looking forward to and have launched a range of attractive packages to meet this demand," Menon said in Thursday's statement.

The statement by the Indian firm comes even as its parent goes through a rough patch in Britain where its core customer base of families with young children are struggling in tough economic conditions.

The cash-strapped British company has closed underperforming shops and sees jobs at risk, as it battles to cut debt and restore confidence, among investors and customers, after a bailout by its banks.

The Indian arm said it was "completely independent of the parent".

"It is a standalone entity and has no financial inter-dependencies with Thomas Cook Group plc," the company said.

Thomas Cook India is a profitable company and competes with the likes of Cox & Kings for offering holiday packages.

The Economic Times report had said Cox & Kings, along with Mumbai-based Mercury Travels, Chinese firm HNA and foreign exchange group Travelex could be interested in the business.

Shares in Thomas Cook India, valued at about $133 million, closed up 0.62 percent at 32.6 rupees. The stock rose nearly 5 percent during the session on Thursday.