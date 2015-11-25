* Annual profit 4 pct lower but slightly ahead of forecasts
* Says on track to meet 2016 forecasts
* UK bookings up 8 pct vs last year's level
* Shares climb 8 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's Thomas Cook
said demand for its holidays was ahead of last year, defying
market worries that security concerns would dent European
appetite for foreign travel.
Shares in Thomas Cook, Europe's second largest holiday
company behind TUI Group bounced 8.5 percent to 106.7
pence by 1002 GMT. The stock had lost 20 percent since Britain
suspended flights to Egyptian resort Sharm al-Sheikh on fears
that a bomb brought down a Russian plane late last month.
Security fears were intensified by the attacks on Paris
which killed 130 people on Nov. 13. Holidays from Britain to
Tunisia had already been halted after the death of 38
holidaymakers in a massacre on a beach in June.
Demand for holidays has strengthened, however, Thomas Cook
said on Wednesday as it released annual results. Bookings from
Britain were up 8 percent compared to the same time last year,
and up 1 percent overall across its main markets in northern
Europe.
With winter sun destinations Egypt and Tunisia out of the
picture, holidaymakers were opting to go the Canary Islands, and
on long-haul trips to North America, Mexico and Cape Verde,
Thomas Cook Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said.
"When customers want to travel they recognise the greater
security that tour operators such as ourselves can offer," he
told reporters.
For its last financial year to September 30, Thomas Cook
reported a 4 percent drop in annual core earnings to 310 million
pounds ($467 million), slightly higher than a consensus analyst
forecast. It had already warned that cancellations of holidays
to Tunisia would impact profit.
It confirmed that it was on track to meet current analyst
expectations for it to grow core earnings (EBIT) by 13 percent
to around 350 million pounds for the current financial year,
signalling it will be able to weather the cost of Egyptian
holiday cancellations. It also reiterated its intention to pay a
dividend the year after.
"The current trading picture is more robust than we expected
and although it's early days post-Paris, they seem confident
that the trading picture will continue," Shore Capital analyst
Greg Johnson said.
($1 = 0.6636 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)